Donut Media Is Coming to Forza Horizon 5 With New Cars and Widebody Kits

Our friends over at Donut Media are now a part of something that's making us all incredibly jealous: they're soon be included in Forza Horizon 5 with this week's update. The update brings new challenges, cars, cosmetics, and the return of a fan favorite: Rocket Bunny widebody kits.

Coming Nov. 10 is a baker's dozen of Donut content, from a Donut Media Festival Playlist to a Horizon Story that takes place at a special Donut Media Test Track. In the game, Donut hosts James and Nolan will guide players to modify one of three cars into a Rally Machine for a series of challenges. Picking from a 1993 Ford SVT Cobra R, a 1993 Nissan 240SX SE, and a 1977 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am, the player will have to upgrade their car and stick with their setup through several trials until completion—though they can return later to try again with a tweaked build, or a different car entirely.

Donut Media Festival Playlist event reward cars. Forza

Accolades added as part of the event can unlock avatar clothing items and new or returning event cars, including the 2020 Lynk & Co Cyan Racing 03 race car, the 1965 Morris Mini-Traveller, and the 1946 Ford Super Deluxe Station Wagon. The update also adds Donut references to the Forza Link quick chat function, as well as the aforementioned Rocket Bunny widebodies to 20 different cars. Bug fixes and performance updates along with PC graphical improvements are also on the way.

The update can be downloaded starting Tuesday in advance of the launch, so players can jump right into the event when it goes live this Thursday. If you don't get your fill of Donut this time around, just wait until 2023 when there's supposed to be more in store from Donut in Forza Horizon 5.