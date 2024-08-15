GT7 Update Meant to Fix Broken Physics Forgot About the Lancer Evo

You may recall that Gran Turismo 7 got a sizable update a few weeks back that added five cars and a new track, and comprehensively changed the game’s physics system. Those changes have largely been for the better, though they didn’t come without consequences. Players quickly learned that certain suspension settings applied to specific cars yielded eye-opening results. For my part, I built a Volkswagen Sambabus and Abarth 595 with a propensity to bounce themselves into the stratosphere. That issue was patched out in yet another update last week—or, rather, it should’ve been. Because it turns out that certain cars still present some suspension weirdness, and unfortunately, not in the fun way.

GT7 obviously includes many generations of the Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution and, for whatever reason, players are now noticing that it’s chiefly these cars that are still demonstrating borked suspension behavior. This problem isn’t to the same extreme as what we witnessed in Update 1.49—it’s more innocuous. Notably, it can affect the sports sedans in their stock form, which takes this from being an amusing glitch you could exploit for a few hours of fun into more of a game-breaking one, at least for Evo fans.

It’s not uncommon for these cars to hop when presented with a corner with a prominent incline, that loads up the suspension under braking. At best, it leaves you understeering for a split-second as the contact patch disappears; at worst, it results in a sudden change in direction that ruins your race. The glitch affects most of GT7’s Lancers but especially the Evo VI, as the YouTube video above from user Nebu illustrates.

Members of the GTPlanet forum have found that grippier tires and a high ride height increase the likelihood of the phenomenon. Upgrading to a lower and stiffer suspension will cancel out the effects, for the most part. I came to the same conclusion in my own attempts to reproduce the issue. It seems that stock springs and Sports Soft rubber are the ticket to a real bouncy time—though I found Sports Hards weren’t safe either at Brands Hatch’s infamous final corner.

If this is anything like the behavior introduced in 1.49, the culprit has to do with the suspension’s expansion and compression values. Something about the Evo’s geometry clearly doesn’t play nice with the latest physics code. If you don’t drive an Evo yourself, you can observe the game’s computer-controlled opponents struggling at the wheel in races like the Clubman Cup Plus event at Watkins Glen. Shadow one of the AI’s Lancers for a while, and watch as they hopelessly try to keep it on the black.

There are supposedly other cars that display similar problems, like the Ferrari 500 Mondial and the E30 BMW M3, but the fact much of the Evo lineage is currently sketchy at the limit will certainly impact more players. And once again, it means we’re likely facing yet another GT7 update to fix an update. Nothing’s been announced yet, but you figure it’s only a matter of time.

