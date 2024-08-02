Wreckfest 2 Is Coming to Save Us From Boring Racing Games

My Steam library shows 72 hours played in destruction derby-racer Wreckfest, which frankly is a lot for me. That’s not counting what I put into the Switch port either, primarily on airplanes. And what’s more, nearly all of those 72 hours were played with friends, because Wreckfest delivered among the finest multiplayer experiences I’ve ever had in a racing game. Like many, I’ve been waiting for a sequel, and it seems that day is finally coming.

Publisher THQ Nordic announced Wreckfest 2 on Friday. Developed once again by the soft-body physics mavens at Finland’s Bugbear Entertainment, the sequel touts rebuilt simulation, more intricate crashes, deeper customization, Steam Workshop mod support, and a new skill-based matchmaking system alongside multiplayer server queues. There isn’t a ton of information out there at the moment, and the teaser trailer below reveals very little. But the first installment was so good that I feel it’s fair to already get excited about the second.

The online improvements are critical, because while my friends and I enjoyed plenty of Wreckfest together, that was mostly despite its multiplayer server system, not exactly because of it. See, on PC you couldn’t create a lobby without first going deep into your router’s config page and tweaking various settings, like port forwarding. It was kind of a mess, and it didn’t always work. In fact, we only stopped playing Wreckfest when we couldn’t connect to each other anymore. It was a frankly ridiculous problem to have gaming in this decade, so it’s very comforting to see that Bugbear has finally decided to simplify that process for the sequel.

If you haven’t played Wreckfest, it’s essentially a continuation of Bugbear’s cult-classic FlatOut series of games, based around destruction derbies and Nordic folk racing. It’s about smashing and bashing, but it’s also about finesse, as the game’s handling strikes the perfect balance of accessibility and depth. Mastery of wheel-to-wheel combat is essential, though speeding away from opposition certain to try to T-bone you in the next hairpin elicits a rush of a different kind.

Wreckfest 2 screenshots.

Wreckfest is a great time all around, and its stellar track design, ranging from traditional rallycross circuits to death spirals that would make Evel Knievel blush, ensures there’s something for everyone. And no discussion about this game is a fair one without lauding its one-of-a-kind metal soundtrack. All hail the Oceanhoarse!

THQ Nordic hasn’t yet announced a release date for Wreckfest 2, and its Steam page currently lists it as “Coming Soon.” When it does launch, it’ll be on current- and last-gen PlayStation and Xbox, as well as PC and the Nintendo Switch.

