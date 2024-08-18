Ford Sidelines 85,000 Explorer Police Interceptors Due to Fire Risk

Ford‘s pursuit-rated SUVs have hit a roadblock. On Friday, the Blue Oval Company issued a recall on its Explorer Police Interceptor Utility vehicles due to the possibility of engine failures and fire risks. This means 85,000 fewer law enforcement SUVs are on patrol, and all could remain off duty until next year.

According to the Associated Press, the affected SUVs are model-year 2020 through 2022 Ford Explorer vehicles with the Police Interceptor Utility package. The standard powertrain for these purpose-built SUVs is a 3.3-liter V6 hybrid; Ford also offered a 3.0-liter EcoBoost twin-turbo V6. Only the 3.3L models have been specified in the recall.

The AP report states that should a premature engine failure occur, large quantities of engine oil or fuel vapor could be released under the hood. Should the oil or vapor spread throughout the engine bay, any accumulation near ignition sources could spark a fire.

If operators hear unexpected engine noises, notice a reduction in torque, or see smoke emitting from the engine compartment (kinda late at that point, no?), Ford advises them to stop driving, park the vehicle, and shut off the engine. And then keep it off until the second quarter of 2025, when repair parts and software are expected to be available. That’s a bit of a wait, since it’s only mid-August.

As of July 9, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) said there have been 13 reports of under-hood fires involving 3.3-liter engines built before June 2, 2022. All of the fire-damaged vehicles were Police Interceptor Utility units—none were standard Explorers. Ford has not provided additional information regarding any special accommodations, if any, to be made for the now short-handed police forces and law enforcement agencies.

