2025 Ford Maverick Hybrid Gets AWD Because People Wouldn’t Stop Asking for It

It often feels like automakers ignore what the public says it wants. Obviously, they have to filter out all the comments from people insisting every car has a V8 and the like. But if they hear a reasonable request enough times, they’ll actually listen. In fact, that’s how the all-wheel-drive 2025 Ford Maverick hybrid came about.

The Maverick blew Ford’s expectations out of the water when it launched, with hybrid demand far outstripping supply. At times, the waitlist for this cheap, capable truck stretched for years out. That wasn’t even the limit of the Maverick’s appeal, as Ford says having an AWD option on the hybrid was “the number one request of owners.” While Ford may not have thought it was worth developing for launch, it now understands how big that miscalculation was.

2025 Ford Maverick XLT. Ford

Having driven the Maverick hybrid around a wintry Colorado when it was new, the lack of AWD wasn’t the problem with the hybrid model; it was the shortcoming of the 2.0-liter Ecoboost version. The difference between 37 mpg for the hybrid and 25 for the AWD model (not to mention the price difference up front) was hard to overlook. So much of the Maverick’s appeal is that you didn’t have to choose between crossover-beating utility, great fuel economy, and a low price. Having to give up two of those advantages for AWD was just too much to ask.

But not anymore, because Ford can now tap into two new customer bases with the AWD hybrid. You’ve got people who don’t need AWD but buy it for peace-of-mind, and people who do need it but can still appreciate a hybrid’s running cost. These customers may slightly cannibalize EcoBoost AWD sales, but Ford is juicing demand for that drivetrain with improved off-road capability.

The only thing that could derail the AWD Maverick hybrid is price, which is no longer as competitive as it was when Ford first rolled it out. The 2025 model will start at $27,890 for the front-wheel-drive hybrid, with AWD costing an unspecified amount extra. If it adds much to the overall cost, it’ll be less competitive against other AWD hybrids. They may not offer as complete a package as the AWD Maverick hybrid, but Ford can preempt the competition by beating them on price. Now let’s see if it can do it.

Got a tip or question for the author? You can reach them here: james@thedrive.com