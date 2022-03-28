Tuned AWD Ford Maverick Hits 60 MPH in 5.5 Seconds, Still Gets 39 MPG

There's a pretty huge gulf between the fuel mileage of the 2022 Ford Maverick hybrid and that of the EcoBoost, especially the all-wheel-drive version. The EPA rates the former at 37 mpg combined, and the latter at 25, the tradeoff being increased traction, towing capacity, and performance. As it turns out, though, EcoBoost Maverick drivers don't need to sacrifice much mileage, either, as the owner of a tuned Maverick has reported achieving near-hybrid mileage, all with straight-line performance to challenge a 2022 Subaru WRX.

This accomplishment is claimed by Michael Kildoo, posting on Facebook as Clark Kents, who told a Maverick modification group that he achieved such with bolt-ons and a canned tune. Speaking to The Drive, he outlined said bolt-ons as consisting of a four-inch performance intake, a resonator delete, a dual exhaust, and a 91-octane tune from 5 Star Tuning. Since making these changes, he says his Maverick regularly gets 30 mpg without goosing it—that's 20 percent better than what the EPA estimates.

"All I do is never be in a hurry, even accelerations and stopping. Staying close to the posted speed limits," Kildoo told The Drive. "I usually average over 500 miles per tank unless I'm horsing around."