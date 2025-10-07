Gran Turismo 7 Is Less Than Half Price Right Now for Amazon Prime Day

Gran Turismo 7 is less than $30 for October Prime Days, and you even get a physical box and disc.

By Andrew P. Collins

Published

Gran Turismo 7 screenshot
Sony

Gran Turismo 7, the gold standard of accessible racing sims, is currently 57% off on Amazon for October Prime Days. Grab the normally $69.99 game for just $29.83 right now.

This deal applies to the PlayStation 5 Standard Edition. This is a physical copy, box and disc, just like video games were in the old days (hah). Some game features will still require an internet connection, but you never have to worry about a subscription ending or running out of hard drive space when you actually own the disc.

