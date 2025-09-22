Porsche Bails on Electric Future, Shifts Focus to Hybrids: TDS

The biggest car news and reviews, minus the BS Our free daily newsletter sends the stories that really matter directly to you, every weekday. Email address Sign Up Thank you! Terms of Service & Privacy Policy.

🚘 What I’m driving: The 2025 Ford Expedition Platinum will leave today and I’ve gotten used to the new two-spoke steering wheel and dual-screen dashboard layout, but the black tailgate is still an eyesore.

🪫 Late Friday Porsche CEO Oliver Blume told investors the German automaker is pivoting, again, and will pull back its EV plans, keep top-tier 718 models gas powered, launch the new three-row SUV known as K1 with gas and plug-in hybrid powertrains instead of an electric powertrain, and continue developing gas-powered Panamera and Cayennes well into the 2030s all while costing the automaker $2.1 billion with the sudden change of plans.

💦 BMW gave the first glimpse of the next-generation X5 undergoing testing while covered in camouflage, though the automaker made sure to highlight that this variant has a hydrogen powertrain lurking beneath the metal skin, but the Neue Klasse design influence can’t be missed.

🏎️ The Chinese-built Yangwang U9 Xtreme became the fastest production car in the world after it hit 308.4 mph at the ATP Papenburg’s high-speed oval in Germany, which means the EV dethroned the Bugatti Chiron.

🛻 Rivian quietly revealed the third iteration of the R1T’s electric power tonneau cover after multiple iterations with issues.

‼️ Hyundai recalled 31,042 Ioniq 6 electric sedans due to an issue that might lead to the charging port door detaching.

🤖 Nissan demoed its next-gen ProPilot hands-free driver-assist system, and it’s powered by AI.

‼️ Ford recalled 101,944 Taurus sedans due to trim detaching while driving.

🏁 Weekend Race Results:

Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix – Max Verstappen took the win for Red Bull Racing.

NASCAR Cup Series Mobil 1 301 – Ryan Blaney took the checkered flag for Team Penske.

IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship Brickyard – Jack Aitken and Pipo Derani won for Cadillac Racing.

