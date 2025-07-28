Non-Existent Tesla Roadster Claimed To Be ‘Last Best Driver’s Car:’ TDS

Get The Drive’s daily newsletter The latest car news, reviews, and features. Email address Sign Up Thank you! Terms of Service & Privacy Policy.

🚘 What I’m driving: I just spent a long weekend with the 2025 Lexus LC 500 Convertible and it makes the most lovely sounds.

🔋 Tesla’s Vice President of Vehicle Engineering Lars Moravy claimed in front of a crowd at X Takeover 2025 that the upcoming Tesla Roadster, which debuted in 2017, will be the “last best driver’s car.”

💰 Audi had a “challenging” first half of the year due to “tariffs and expenses,” and the result will be a “fundamental realignment of Audi,” according to the automaker.

⚙️ Santo Ficili, CEO of both Maserati and Alfa Romeo, said a “few-off” set of cars could come from the Trident and the manual transmission might even be revived.

🌎 As the midwest gets pummeled with heat and storms the EPA reportedly drafted a plan to end the agency’s ability to fight climate change and remove limits on tailpipe emissions.

🏎️ With the results of the F1 Belgian Grand Prix over the weekend it sounds like Max Verstappen won’t be able to trigger his supposed exit clause with Red Bull for the 2026 season, if that was part of the champ’s plans.

