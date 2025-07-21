Check Out the Active Spoiler on the Mercedes-AMG CLA 45 Wagon Prototype

Get The Drive’s daily newsletter The latest car news, reviews, and features. Email address Sign Up Thank you! Terms of Service & Privacy Policy.

The 2026 Mercedes-Benz CLA has taken MB’s computer-mouse body design language and kid’s-toy interior aesthetic to another level. But a wagon with an active-aero spoiler is still pretty darn cool. Take a look at some photos our contact in Germany got of this longroof AMG CLA 45 prototype with a little deployable wing.

In the US, the next CLA is being pitched with both gasoline and electric powertrains. An AMG version of the new-for-’26 body style is yet to be unveiled, though it’s certainly in the works. The photographer who sent us these images called the car a “shooting brake,” but really, it’s more like a four-door hatchback. Or, at least, a small station wagon. Typically, a shooting brake only has two side doors. Then again, Mercedes calls some of its sedans “coupes,” so who really knows what words mean anymore.

There are two variants of the current/outgoing (2025) AMG CLA on the US market: A 302 horsepower CLA 35 (about $56,000) and a 416 hp CLA 45 S (about $67,000). Both run a two-liter turbocharged engine (speaking of things losing their meaning … AMG used to stand for something unique).

The wagon in the photos, based on the flat grille, lack of exhaust, and “High Voltage” decal on the rear window, I’m going to go ahead and guess that it’s electric. It’d make sense to make the performance flagship of Mercedes’ entry-level line an EV; it will be easier to squeeze impressive acceleration numbers with electric motor.

Scroll through these images to see the car from pretty much every angle.

You can fill in the blanks of what it’ll look like under the camo by checking out these images of the already-released 2026 CLA 350.

I don’t hate soap-bar body and actually love the new CLA’s front and rear lights. But can we get away from this trend of making every car cockpit look like something you’d plop a three-year-old in to shut them up? Mercedes-Benz

We haven’t heard about this miniature wagon coming stateside, but I’m not so quick to dismiss it as I would have been in the past. Between the BMW M5 Touring being touted as a sales success and the Mercedes E53 wagon already slated for the American market, I feel like there’s a decent chance MB could decide to give us this little thing. That is, unless tariffs completely torpedo its viability.

