2026 Mercedes-AMG E53 Wagon Will Be Sold in US, Undercutting BMW M5 and Audi RS6

Sign up for The Drive Daily Email address Sign Up Thank you! Terms of Service & Privacy Policy.

Hot wagons are making a comeback, baby. Mercedes wasn’t going to let Audi and BMW have all the fun in the United States, so it’s bringing its own go-fast luxury wagon across the Atlantic— say hello to the 2026 Mercedes-AMG E53 Hybrid Wagon. Yes, 53 not 63, which means Mercedes is actually doing something neither of its rivals are: giving us a half-caff version, while BMW and Audi only offer the full double espresso shot wagons with the M5 Touring and RS6 Avant.

The AMG E53 Wagon only comes with six cylinders, but it uses an electric motor to make up for those two missing pistons. The 3.0-liter turbocharged straight-six combines with an electric motor to make 604 total horsepower and 553 lb-ft of torque. OK, so it only makes all 604 of those hp when you use its Race Start launch control function, otherwise, it makes 577 hp. So, it’s the same as the E53 sedan, only with a longer roof and more trunk space.

Mercedes

With Race Start engaged, the E53 Wagon gets from zero to 60 mph in 3.8 seconds (four seconds flat without it). Oddly, you only get Race Start if you tick the optional AMG Dynamic Plus Package box, but thankfully, that brings some extra goodies like carbon ceramic brakes, active engine mounts, an electronically controlled limited-slip rear diff, and a leather/microfiber performance steering wheel. It also bumps the top speed to 174 mph versus 155 mph as standard.

The 161-hp electric motor is connected directly to the nine-speed automatic transmission and can power the car all by itself. A 21.2-kWh battery pack is mounted in the trunk floor, but Mercedes didn’t provide an electric range yet.

Mercedes also refused to divulge the plug-in E53 Hybrid Wagon’s curb weight, a talking point that plagued the hybrid BMW M5, which infamously weighs 5,530 pounds in Touring form or about as much as some full-size pickup trucks. We don’t expect this E53 to weigh nearly as much, though, but it still ain’t gonna be light. The E53 sedan already weighs 4,244 pounds, and the Wagon should weigh a bit more.

Mercedes

Arguably, however, the weight here shouldn’t worry you too much since the mid-performance E53 is more about being calm and luxurious most of the time but fun when you need it. And it should walk that line nicely, at least on paper. The AMG E53 comes with some impressive standard kit, like 20-inch wheels (21-inchers are optional), a 17-speaker, 750-watt, Burmester surround sound system, adaptive dampers, and rear-wheel steering.

Early customers can choose the “Edition 1” version, which wears a unique Manufaktur Alpine Grey paint, has some AMG exterior and interior graphics, and comes with black 21-inch wheels standard.

Edition 1. Mercedes

I’m happy that Mercedes is bringing the E53 Wagon to the States, as it provides more fast wagon experiences to more customers. Benz also deserves praise for not forcing buyers to step up to the E63 to get a fast, luxurious wagon whereas you do have to step all the way up to the highest performance (and price) level if you want a fast wagon from BMW or Audi. E53 Wagon prices have yet to be announced but the sedan starts at around $90,000 whereas the M5 and RS6 wagons go for over $120,000.

Currently, there is no M540i Touring or S6 Avant sold in the U.S.

Hopefully, the existence of the E53 Wagon in America will spur its German rivals to follow suit. The more fast wagons, the better.

Got tips? Send ’em to tips@thedrive.com