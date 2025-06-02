Another Mercedes-AMG One Has Burned to the Ground

Get The Drive’s daily newsletter The latest car news, reviews, and features. Email address Sign Up Thank you! Terms of Service & Privacy Policy.

The world is short yet another Mercedes-AMG One this week after what appeared to be a very public conflagration somewhere in Germany. As is typical with a situation like this, information is thin on the ground, but unless there’s big money to be made in faking videos of obscure supercars catching fire, we’re inclined to believe everything is on the up-and-up.

It’s hard to tell much from this low-res video, but the Exclusive Car Registry has several photos of the car prior to the mishap, along with some basic production data about the car itself. It’s all crowdsourced, so take it with a grain of salt, but we’d buy that the exterior was Emerald Green Metallic before it was blackened by all that smoke. It’s listed as a 2023 model, and the current description is as succinct, but exhaustive:

“Burnt down.”

That site’s listing, plus the Mercedes’ German license plate and Feuerwehr markings on the vehicle in the background (German for “Fire Department”) indicate that the incident took place in Germany.

Indeed.

As we noted off the top, this isn’t the first AMG One that has apparently self-immolated. Back in May of 2023, another example caught fire inside a car transporter, leaving nothing but a carbon-glazed pile of rubble:

Development of the electrified hypercar was a headache for AMG. Essentially, Mercedes-Benz asked its performance car division to wrap a street car body around a Formula 1 drivetrain. The company’s engineers were well aware of the challenges it faced, but the unprecedented adaptation nonetheless ended up taking nearly a year longer than planned to develop.

If the early productions numbers are to be believed, Mercedes only built 275 of these for the general public. As an owner, that means the odds of your car catching fire are still less than 1 in 100—a risk most of us would be willing to take to say we own a 1,000-horsepower, 11,000-RPM monster that is essentially an F1 car for the street.

