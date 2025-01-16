World’s Highest Mileage Ferrari F40 Destroyed in Test Drive Crash

Scratch yet another Ferrari F40, apparently. It was initially spotted along the A5 near Markyate (mind your autocorrects there, folks!) in the U.K. by Instagram user Kayash2000, who said it may have been on a test drive based on the fact that it had protective coverings over some of its interior bits. According to TheSuperCarBlog, a service technician was behind the wheel at the time of the crash.

This story is still developing, but given the prestige of the Ferrari F40, it will come as no surprise to some of you that the Internet has already managed to dig up some information on the car. The registration, F40 PRX, points to this car being the highest-mileage F40 in existence—a distinction with dubious honor for a supercar with the F40’s prestige, but one we admire as weirdos who would love to be in a position to put daily driver miles on something that insane.

kayash2000 (Instagram)

From initial reports, it appears nobody was hurt badly enough to require medical attention, but the car itself is in spectacularly bad shape. Much of the F40’s nose has been ripped clean off and we can see damage to parts of the tub and other components. It’s certainly not going to buff out. That said, it’s an F40. Short of burning to the ground or bathed extensively in something corrosive, most cars this rare can be saved, even from conditions that would total plenty of brand-new exotics. Admittedly, the results don’t always please everybody.

Only 1,300-some-odd F40s were ever produced, and more than a few have been removed from circulation over the years. Admittedly, not every F40 bang-up we see is catastrophic; this one wasn’t so bad. But then, for each of those, there’s one of these. Oh, and this one, which allegedly wasn’t insured.

