Mercedes EVs Are Getting Up to $15,000 Off Because No One Is Buying Them

Mercedes-Benz currently sells five different EVs in the United States, excluding AMG variants and Maybach’s take on the EQS SUV. That is arguably too many, particularly when you consider how little interest car shoppers had in them last year. Sales of the EQB, EQE, and EQS across all body styles fell by 36%, 39%, and a staggering 52% respectively in 2024 compared to 2023. On the other hand, Merc’s slate of plug-in hybrids has shown a promising debut. We can only guess it’s for this reason that the automaker is pushing significant discounts on its higher-end EVs, including up to $15,000 on the EQS AMG.

A range of promotions was communicated to dealers earlier this week per CarsDirect, touching almost every trim of the EQS sedan, the EQS 580 SUV, and every AMG and Maybach model. Yes, even the Mercedes-Maybach EQS 680 SUV is included in this initiative, as Merc is lopping $10,500 off the glitzy electric SUV’s $181,050 sticker.

Mercedes-AMG EQE SUV. Mercedes-Benz

As for the more attainable models (well, relatively attainable), the EQS 450 4Matic sedan gets a $13,500 reduction to its $108,550 MSRP; the same savings apply to the pricer EQS 580 version. The EQS 580 SUV, which starts at $128,500, also sees $10,500 off. No normal EQE in either silhouette is included in Merc’s numbers games here, but the $108,050 AMG EQE sedan receives a $10,000 cut, while the $110,750 AMG EQE SUV gets $8,000 off.

That brings us to the $148,700 EQS AMG sedan, which enjoys the largest MSRP slash of any of these cars, at $15,000. (In case you’re wondering, there is no EQS AMG SUV.)

None of these savings quite compare to the record $50,000 off that the Audi RS E-Tron GT enjoyed around the end of 2023, that lessees could conceivably get if they summed up a bunch of promotions that the manufacturer happened to be running concurrently, including one for Costco members. The E-Tron GT was not selling well then and, likewise, Mercedes’ EQ line is struggling now. And if the trend of plug-in sales strongly outpacing those of pure EVs from the carmaker’s preceding-year sales report offers any clues, it wouldn’t be surprising to see Merc scale back its EQ-badged portfolio in response, at least in the States.

