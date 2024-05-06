Mercedes Wheels Don’t Miss

A great set of wheels can do so much for a car. Now, it's obvious that a good-looking car will be even better with a good-looking wheel, but, a bland car can get a serious boost with a stylish set of rollers. Many car companies have been upping their wheel games lately, but look closely and you'll notice that Mercedes-AMG is hitting homers in this department.

Take the hardware on the new 2025 Mercedes-AMG CLE53 Cabriolet for example. Yeah, it's a good-looking convertible—though honestly a bit generic. But those wheels. Damn.

Mercedes

Mercedes claims its new 443-hp cabriolet can be equipped with 19- and 20-inch wheels, though it fails to mention which of the two are shown in the press images. I'm gonna take a guess and say it's the optional 20 inchers. Either way, this is the perfect example of a nice set of wheels making a nice car look even better.

Mercedes' EV wheels are the best of the bunch, I'd say. I love the Maybach monoblocks as much as anyone else, but that's nothing new. Take a look at these and you'll see what I'm talking about:

Mercedes

Take the rose-gold and silver wheels on the tiny-and-cute Mercedes EQB. I mean, not only is the design quite lovely, but the color combo is killer. And how about the rolling stock on the EQE AMG SUV? The five-spokes with vented gates around the bezel remind me of an NHRA dragster.

The jelly-bean-shaped EQS sedan and SUV may not be stunners in their own right, but their wheels are. Look at all those spokes, and how nicely the texturing and colors are finished. This stuff takes time, and most importantly, attention to detail. It's easy to see how these EV-optimized wheel designs have influenced the designs that we're now seeing in the new CLE53.

Whoever is responsible for wheel design at Mercedes right now, keep it up. You're doing a heck of a job.