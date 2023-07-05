2024 Mercedes-Benz CLE Coupe and Convertible Are Basically the New CLK

What do you get when you combine a Mercedes-Benz C-Class Coupe with an E-Class Coupe? You guessed it, the new 2024 Mercedes CLE Coupe and its drop-top sibling the CLE Cabriolet. While it isn't exactly like the CLK-Class from the early '00s, it's sort of a spiritual successor to that car, given that it sits higher in the hierarchy than the C-Class and E-Class.

In terms of size, the new Mercedes CLE is 6.5 inches longer than the C-Class Coupe, and even 0.6 inches longer than the E-Class Coupe. It's a bit wider than the C-Class but the same width as the E-Class, and its height sits between the two. According to Mercedes, it's the longest coupe in the segment.

Visually, the new Mercedes CLE is closer to the C-Class and it's hard to deny the results, as it's sleek, well-proportioned, and muscular without looking macho. It's what a good grand touring car should be.

It leans closer to the C-Class inside, too. With its waterfall-like center console and a tablet-style infotainment screen that seems ever-so-slightly angled toward the driver, the CLE has a sportier-looking cabin layout than the E-Class. It also lacks that car's passenger-side dash screen. The rest of its interior is pretty standard Mercedes, such as the steering wheel, squircle air vents, and digital gauge screen. However, it has more legroom than both the C-Class and E-Class Coupes thanks to its added length.

Two different models will be available at launch: the Mercedes CLE 300 4Matic and CLE 450 4Matic. The former gets a 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder with 255 horsepower and 295 pound-feet of torque. The latter uses a 3.0-liter turbocharged inline-six, making 375 horsepower and 369 pound-feet. Both engines use 48-volt mild-hybrid setups with integrated starter generators (ISG). The ISG is essentially an electric motor that can help add power to the engine's crankshaft. Not only does it make auto start/stop smoother, it can temporarily boost the engine's torque by 148 pound-feet. Both engines also get paired with nine-speed automatic transmissions and all-wheel drive.

The CLE's suspension is 0.6 inches lower than the C-Class sedan's and has been tuned to be sportier. Customers can also choose from two different suspension setups: comfort and sport. The former comes standard but the latter is optional.

Most of the Mercedes CLE is pretty predictable, as it seems to just borrow its parts from two well-established Mercedes cars. However, it's wrapped in a good-looking package and sort of brings back the Mercedes CLK of yore. So as predictable as it is, I'm glad it's here. Customers will be able to take delivery of CLEs in early 2024 in both coupe and convertible versions.