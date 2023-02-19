Rare 1987 Mercedes-Benz AMG Hammer Sedan Could Sell for $600,000

Prior to just being a name that Mercedes slaps on every four-cylinder-powered crossover in its lineup, AMG was an independent Mercedes tuner that made some of the most heavily modified luxury bruisers the world had ever seen. One of its most famous cars was built from a Mercedes 300E sedan, was given a 6.0-liter V8, and may have had the best nickname of any car—the 'Hammer.' Only 13 Hammers were believed to be made in North American, and 30 worldwide, which makes this one up for auction incredibly rare and could sell for over $600,000.

So what turned the 300E into a Hammer? For starters, AMG ripped out the 3.0-liter V6 and force fed its engine bay a 6.0-liter V8. The V8 itself was a modified 5.5-liter V8 from an S-Class but instead of its single-cam two-valve cylinder head, AMG swapped it out with a twin-cam four-valve setup and upgraded its fuel injection. The result was 355 horsepower and 388 pound-feet of torque, which made it good for 0-60 mph in a claimed 5.0 seconds. It also had a four-speed auto and rear differential from an S-Class.

This specific Hammer is a bit special. Not only is it incredibly fresh, with only 32,600 miles on it, but it was serviced and completely restored by Hartmut Feyhl. For non-AMG fanatics, Feyhl was an AMG mechanic in Germany for 12 years before he became AMG North America's technical director. Then he left AMG to start RENNtech, one of the premiere Mercedes and AMG tuners in the world. RENNtech performed an engine-out service, as well as a transmission service and performance upgrade, while Ai design gave it a sound system upgrade that keeps the original car's aesthetic. The total cost of that service was $79,000.

It also comes with all of the original paperwork, including the order sheet that features the coolest order instructions I've ever seen: "Build into a Hammer."

Obviously, this AMG Hammer is in nearly perfect condition and is going to fetch a huge price tag. The estimated selling price for its Amelia Island auction is between $575,000-$625,000. Last year, an AMG Hammer coupe (basically the same car just built off of a Mercedes 300CE) sold for $761,800. While that was a coupe, and had fewer miles, this car's $625,000 auction estimate seems pretty realistic.