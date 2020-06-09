Someone Actually Put 80,000 Miles On This Ultra-Rare BMW-Powered Mercedes 300E

Gone but not forgotten, Hartge was one of those tuners whose creations truly stood head and shoulders above the competition. Its bread-and-butter builds of BMW 3 Series with engines from the larger 5 and 6 Series were so well-engineered that Germany granted the (recently defunct) company the title of manufacturer, meaning each of its cars got unique, non-BMW VIN plates. Hartge didn't restrict itself exclusively to BMW, however, and on at least one occasion, it grafted a BMW engine to something other than a Bimmer—like a Mercedes-Benz 300E, creating what some regard as the shop's magnum opus: the Hartge F1.

Based on a Mercedes-Benz 300E W124, the Hartge F1 (unrelated to Formula 1) did away with the 180-horsepower factory engine. In its place went a 3.5-liter BMW M88 inline-six from the E28 M5, M635 CSi and M1 supercar. With an increased compression ratio and a slightly broadened bore, this motor produced a mighty 330 horsepower, making it more powerful than its 1988 contemporary, the Ferrari 328 GTS.