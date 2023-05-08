Another Sedan Bites the Dust: Mercedes-Benz CLS Ends Production This August

Mercedes-Benz is continuing to tighten and simplify its product portfolio as it dives headfirst into electrification. Traditional coupes, convertibles, and sedans are the first models to go and the latest four-door Benz to get the axe is the Mercedes CLS, which will end production on Aug. 31 of this year.

The third-generation Mercedes CLS shares its chassis, powertrains, and technology with the soon-to-be-replaced E-Class, too. But while Mercedes just revealed a new generation E-Class, a fourth-generation CLS won't be coming along with it.

A spokesperson for Mercedes-Benz USA told The Drive: "In consideration of the global growth potential, and as part of our strategic product portfolio planning, we have decided to end the lifecycle of the CLS on August 31, 2023, with the changeover of the E-Class to the 214 model series."

According to the automaker, CLS customers who still want that sleek four-door design can scratch their itch with one of the brand's new electric sedans, the Mercedes EQE or EQS.

"In our opinion, our current product portfolio addresses emotionally appealing design more than ever. In this respect, models such as the EQE and EQS with their coupe-like lines offer attractive alternatives both in terms of design and price segment. Furthermore, the 4-door AMG GT will continue to be part of the model range as a 4-door coupe," said the spokesperson.

While it makes sense that Mercedes will kill off the CLS, it feels odd that it's the first of its kind to go. Almost every German brand now has at least one stylish four-door "coupe" like the CLS. BMW has two (4 and 8 Series Gran Coupes), Audi has two (A5 and A7 Sportbacks), and Volkswagen has the Arteon. They've become so popular that there are reports Audi is going to replace the iconic A4 nameplate entirely with the sleek A5. However, it's the Mercedes CLS that started it all when the first-generation car debuted in 2006. For better or worse, the CLS genuinely was a game-changer.