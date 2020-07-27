Mercedes-Benz' Massive Menu Is Losing Multiple Coupes & Convertibles: Report

If Heinz and Mercedes-Benz have one thing in common, it's that their products planners have been on some good stuff as of late. There are now more varieties of Mercedes than there are Heinz, whose own 57 now include concoctions like "Mayocue,” a mixture of mayonnaise and barbecue sauce. And to people with such taste in condiments, Mercedes is glad to sell similarly bizarre vehicles, like the AMG GLC coupe-over. Addressing every niche has made Mercedes' lineup downright confusing, which is why the luxury carmaker will reportedly dash some products from the United States market—many of them being traditional two-doors.

According to Automotive News, Mercedes-Benz USA CEO Nicholas Speeks told dealers in late June that seven models are scheduled to go by the wayside, though the models themselves weren't specified. "A source familiar with the plans," however, indicated to AN that still more could be at risk, identifying the coupe and convertible C-, E-, and S-classes, the CLS coupe, and one of the varieties of AMG GT, most likely the four-door model.