This Mercedes 300SL Gullwing Wire Sculpture With Working Doors Is the Greatest Lawn Ornament

How do you let your neighbors know you're a car enthusiast with taste, a connoisseur of the finest automotive goods? You can buy this Mercedes-Benz 300SL Gullwing wire sculpture on Bring a Trailer and stick it on your lawn, of course.

It's unclear exactly where this sculpture comes from. The listing simply states that the seller bought it in Italy in 2024, which means they didn't own it long before listing it on BaT. Don't take the seller's lack of conviction as an indictment of the sculpture's quality, though, as it looks to be made very well and bears an impressive likeness to the actual 300SL Gullwing.

Bring a Trailer

Whoever designed and built this wire sculpture did a great job of capturing the actual car's proportions and many of its details, such as its steel wheel design and hood humps. It even has functional gullwing doors, the car's most famous feature. Ironically, it's made from tubular steel, much like the chassis of the real 300SL Gullwing. The steel is silver but it's hopefully covered with some sort of paint or coating, as it will quickly turn to rust if used as a lawn ornament otherwise.

At 54 inches long, 24 inches wide, and 33 pounds, it's no small thing but it would have to be secured to the ground, otherwise, an envious neighbor might just pick it up and run away with it. It isn't too big to steal.

Bring a Trailer

Personally, I wouldn't put this on my lawn. I think it's much better suited to be mounted or hung in a garage, basement, or home bar area. It would make a great addition to an automotive-themed hangout area in someone's house.

If you want it and you live outside the U.K., you'll have to figure out more than just how much you're willing to spend on it. It's currently in Poole, England, so shipping it out of the country will be tricky and expensive since it's nearly five feet long and weighs as much as a small child. That will add to its already surprisingly steep $1,100 current bid. As of this writing, there are four days left on the auction, so if you want it, you still have some time.