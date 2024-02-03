Fancy a Ski Trip in Your Million-Dollar 300 SL? Mercedes Has a Ski Rack for You
The part is available through Mercedes-Benz Classic Centers.
Let’s see…do I take my multi-million-dollar Mercedes-Benz 300 SL Gullwing for a Saturday cruise, or do I go skiing? That’s a question the owners of these vintage cars will no longer have to ask themselves, because Mercedes-Benz Classic Centers are once again offering ski racks to fit.
Modeled on a real accessory used on the 50s 300 SL, the retro ski racks are one way to transport winter gear on a soft-top. However, what's unclear is who is driving their classic luxury car in the snow with even just a few flurries on the road, let alone taking it to a ski resort. One would think the market would be extremely limited. Step back into the archives of the Internet, though, to find an original review of the 300SL from a 1956 issue of Car and Driver. It’s clear that people did actually drive these in the snow back in the day.
The German brand’s Classic Centers restore vintage vehicles and have over 50,000 parts available. Whether you need a fresh badge for your classic W124 or a bushing replacement for a newer 560 SL, the Classic Centers are happy to help track down the parts you need.
Mercedes-Benz museum invites interested parties to see a ski rack in person at Retromobile Paris this week or buy it through Mercedez-Benz Classic Centers. CarBuzz checked the supplier's catalog and didn’t find the ski rack, even though it’s listed on the Mercedes-Benz museum Instagram account. That means it could be available through the whisper market.
Multiple commenters on Instagram inquired if they could get a rack for their 190 SL, and the museum confirmed that unfortunately, the ski rack doesn't fit the coupe. Just bring the G-Wagen with roof racks, in that case.
