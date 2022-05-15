This Wooden Mercedes-Benz 300 SL Gullwing is Amazingly Detailed

Most of us can't afford to own a Mercedes-Benz 300 SL Gullwing, with decent examples averaging seven figures at auction. It's hard not to want one, though, the iconic Mercedes gullwing-coupe from the 1950s is still breathtakingly beautiful today. But if you don't have a million-dollar budget, you might have to settle for this one... which is made out of wood.

Seen on the Woodworking Art YouTube channel, which features wooden recreations of countless cars, you can see how this wooden Mercedes-Benz 300 SL Gullwing is made. Honestly, I wish I had the skill, patience, and precision to do literally anything as well as this man makes wooden sculptures and cars.

The wooden Gullwing started out life as two big blocks of wood, which he cut down to the rudimentary shape of the Gullwing with a bandsaw. From there, he not only made the wheels/tires with a lathe, he also made hubcap inserts that fit perfectly, adorned with Mercedes' three-pointed star and everything. After drilling, cutting, and chiseling out the spots for the wheels, doors, hood, and trunk lid, he sanded it down to match the Gullwing's body shape perfectly. He even chiseled the slant-six engine into the bay, with a shocking level of detail.

What's most impressive, though, is how he hollowed out its interior, carved out spaces for the iconic gullwing doors, and then made functioning doors with little struts, working door handles, and latches. Same goes for the hood and trunk lid, which use adorably tiny struts to open and close. He even made an entire interior, with seats, a dashboard, a steering wheel, and even a shift knob.

The craftsmanship and attention to detail are remarkable--from the functioning doors, to the spare wheel in the trunk, to the working front end that steers when you turn the little wooden wheel. Potentially even more impressive is just how accurate and to-scale it is, considering it was made out of wood, by hand. I once felt rather accomplished when I made my wife a cutting board. Now I just feel shame.