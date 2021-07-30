New Mercedes S680 Guard Is a Factory Armored, 9,000+ Pound Luxury Tank

The company has also used some admittedly magnificent-looking door hinges and actuators to make opening and closing the much beefier doors as easy as opening and closing the doors on a normal S. Not that many S680 Guard passengers will be expected to open and close their own doors, of course. This feature was mostly implemented so that bodyguards will be able to operate the doors with one hand, keeping the other free to fend off any incoming trouble.
Under the hood sits a 612-horsepower, bi-turbo, 6.0-liter V12 engine hooked up to all-wheel drive for the first time in a Guard-spec S, which is actually kinda surprising. How on Earth did third-world dictators manage to evade guerrilla warfighters on just rear-drive in the older armored S-Classes? In any case, top speed is capped at 118 mph "for weight reasons." Per Motor1, the car weighs a husky 9,259 pounds.
While it may not be as fast as the regular S-Class on the autobahn, Merc has apparently tuned the engine, transmission, and suspension so that the Guard would handle like and last just as long as the unarmored S. The automaker also says the interior here is just as luxurious as that of the less protected S-Class but, to presumably shield its occupants against drone-based coups, the Guard cannot be optioned with a sliding sunroof.
The Mercedes-Benz S680 Guard will reportedly cost around $650,000, although anyone who's sweating over the price of a car that could potentially save their life probably isn't wealthy or important enough to need this anyway.
