New Mercedes S680 Guard Is a Factory Armored, 9,000+ Pound Luxury Tank

Built primarily for "heads of state and business leaders" who, naturally, might have made some enemies on their journey to the top, the Mercedes-Benz S680 Guard 4Matic is an armored version of the new S-Class.

Keeping its very important occupants safe is a new protective body shell developed specifically for this car and VPAM VR10 certification—the highest ballistic test level available for civilian vehicles. Passing the necessary tests meant body panels and windows that can hold up against armor-piercing rounds coming out of assault rifles. More specifically, VR10-rated vehicles can withstand a 7.62x54R from a Dragunov, according to Aurum Security.