Dwyane Wade Looks Genuinely Thrilled to Get a 1988 Mercedes-Benz 560SL for His Birthday
It was a surprise from wife and actress Gabrielle Union.
Retired basketball superstar Dwyane Wade turns 39 this Sunday and as a slightly early birthday present, wife and actress Gabrielle Union surprised him with one heck of a gift: a rather lovely 1988 Mercedes-Benz 560SL.
"Enjoy your new 3-pointer @dwyanewade," Mercedes-Benz USA punningly wished the three-time NBA champion on Instagram.
For those interested in snagging one of these for their own collection, it doesn't look like you'll necessarily need basketball-star money to make it happen. A quick search on Bring a Trailer shows a whole bunch of late '80s 560SLs going for well under $100,000 with the most expensive example being an 800-mile car that changed hands for $134,000 in August 2019.
So, y'know, if you're tempted to jump into the comments right now and cry about starving children or something, in the context of multi-millionaire Hollywood power couples, this isn't even that extravagant of a birthday gift. Let people have their fun.
This being a Mercedes from a time when their numerical model names actually meant something, the 560SL is powered by a 5.6-liter V8 making 227 horsepower and 287 pound-feet of torque. But the SL isn't really about that. It's about relaxedly wafting around Southern California or Miami Beach with the top down, soaking in the sunlight. It's about taking it easy, and slowly drinking in the beautiful tan leather and granite-like '80s Mercedes build quality. It's about enjoying the slower, finer things in life rather than constantly obsessing over numbers and performance, something a retired NBA all-star can surely appreciate.
Got a tip? Send us a note: tips@thedrive.com
-
RELATEDWatch Dwyane Wade Teach His Teenage Son to Drive in a Ferrari GTC4LussoAn AWD family-sized Ferrari? Sounds like the perfect starter car to us.READ NOW
-
RELATEDElvis Presley’s 1969 Mercedes-Benz 600 Was a Complicated Chapter in The King’s Car HistoryElvis eventually gave the car to a member of his pack, but the story doesn't stop there.READ NOW
-
RELATEDYou’d Never Know This 1965 Mercedes-Benz 190D Hides a Boosted BMW Straight-SixIt says Mercedes, but BMW fans might recognize that intake manifold.READ NOW