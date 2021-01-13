Dwyane Wade Looks Genuinely Thrilled to Get a 1988 Mercedes-Benz 560SL for His Birthday

Retired basketball superstar Dwyane Wade turns 39 this Sunday and as a slightly early birthday present, wife and actress Gabrielle Union surprised him with one heck of a gift: a rather lovely 1988 Mercedes-Benz 560SL. "Enjoy your new 3-pointer @dwyanewade," Mercedes-Benz USA punningly wished the three-time NBA champion on Instagram.

@dwyanewade | Instagram

For those interested in snagging one of these for their own collection, it doesn't look like you'll necessarily need basketball-star money to make it happen. A quick search on Bring a Trailer shows a whole bunch of late '80s 560SLs going for well under $100,000 with the most expensive example being an 800-mile car that changed hands for $134,000 in August 2019. So, y'know, if you're tempted to jump into the comments right now and cry about starving children or something, in the context of multi-millionaire Hollywood power couples, this isn't even that extravagant of a birthday gift. Let people have their fun.