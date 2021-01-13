Dwyane Wade Looks Genuinely Thrilled to Get a 1988 Mercedes-Benz 560SL for His Birthday

It was a surprise from wife and actress Gabrielle Union.

By Chris Tsui
@mercedesbenzusa/@dwyanewade via Instagram

Retired basketball superstar Dwyane Wade turns 39 this Sunday and as a slightly early birthday present, wife and actress Gabrielle Union surprised him with one heck of a gift: a rather lovely 1988 Mercedes-Benz 560SL. 

"Enjoy your new 3-pointer @dwyanewade," Mercedes-Benz USA punningly wished the three-time NBA champion on Instagram.

@dwyanewade | Instagram

For those interested in snagging one of these for their own collection, it doesn't look like you'll necessarily need basketball-star money to make it happen. A quick search on Bring a Trailer shows a whole bunch of late '80s 560SLs going for well under $100,000 with the most expensive example being an 800-mile car that changed hands for $134,000 in August 2019. 

So, y'know, if you're tempted to jump into the comments right now and cry about starving children or something, in the context of multi-millionaire Hollywood power couples, this isn't even that extravagant of a birthday gift. Let people have their fun.

This being a Mercedes from a time when their numerical model names actually meant something, the 560SL is powered by a 5.6-liter V8 making 227 horsepower and 287 pound-feet of torque. But the SL isn't really about that. It's about relaxedly wafting around Southern California or Miami Beach with the top down, soaking in the sunlight. It's about taking it easy, and slowly drinking in the beautiful tan leather and granite-like '80s Mercedes build quality. It's about enjoying the slower, finer things in life rather than constantly obsessing over numbers and performance, something a retired NBA all-star can surely appreciate.

