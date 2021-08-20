92-Year-Old Man Carves the Most Realistic Wooden John Deere Models You’ll Ever See

The process of designing one of these models begins on ordinary pen and paper. Jim sketches out a scale example of what he wants to build and then walks over to his pile of scrap wood to get started. His main tools? A coping saw, wood file, and lots of sandpaper. Depending on the model, Jim might also use nails, wire, and tin in the construction, and his door hinges are often made from ordinary paper.
In 2019, DeBoer said that he had built 29 tractors (each takes between 80 and 100 hours to complete), seven combines, five corn pickers, four harvesters, three bailers, two field cultivators, and countless trailers. He also has a Peterbilt truck and forage harvester, which took around 250 hours each to complete.