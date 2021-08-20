92-Year-Old Man Carves the Most Realistic Wooden John Deere Models You’ll Ever See

As DeBoer became more proficient, his models became increasingly more complex. Something that he loves to do is shock people with the craftsmanship he puts into his work. And above all, he does this by adding as many moving parts as possible.

A prime example is a John Deere spreader with blades that moved with the wheels. As if that mechanical link made of wood wasn't cool enough, he took it a step further and designed components to be disengaged individually with the flip of a switch.

It's the forage harvesters that have the most moving parts, though. DeBoer said that he was even tempted to quit a few times because of how complicated they were to build. A quick demonstration shows just how much work he put into these, as they can even load and unload interchangeable headers using a maneuverable system he built into the model.