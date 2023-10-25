Ultra-Rare Boschert B300 Gullwing for Sale Is a Fantastic Frankenstein Mercedes

I'm a sucker for both Bruno Sacco-era Mercedes and gullwing doors, so combining the two carves a direct pathway to my heart. Which is why this incredibly rare 1989 Boschert B300 "Gullwing" is making me swoon, because it's essentially a mashup of my two favorite Sacco designs and was given the coolest style of doors possible. The best part of it all is that it's heading to an RM Sotheby's auction on November 25.

The car started out life as a W124-generation Mercedes 300CE, one of the very best looking coupes to ever wear the Silver Arrow. Then, German engineer Hartmut Boschert chopped it up. He cut into the car's roof structure and chassis, shortening its wheelbase by almost 10 inches, and fit it with gullwing doors. Boschert then grafted on the face of an R129-gen Mercedes SL-Class and gave it his own emblem, which happens to resemble an upside down Mercedes logo. The result is a car that looks almost like a German Autozam AZ-1. Inside, the B300 Gullwing gets a R129 front seats, with a reupholstered purple interior.

RM Sotheby's

Boschert kept the original car's 3.2-liter inline-six engine but boosted it with twin turbochargers, bumping its output to 283 horsepower. All that power goes through a five-speed manual transmission to the rear wheels.

Originally, 300 of these beauties were supposed to be built but Boschert was only able to craft a handful, which makes this car incredibly rare. In 2023, this B300 received a massive overhaul, to keep it looking 1980s-fresh. It had a $17,159 mechanical service, $8,236 worth of paintwork, and a $5,048 leather repair.

RM Sotheby's

According to RM Sotheby's, the Boschert B300 Gullwing could sell for as much as $320,000. There are countless cool cars that you can buy for that kind of money, but I'd argue that a gullwing 1980s Mercedes with a straight-six and a five-speed manual is cooler than all of them. Now I just need to resist calling my realtor to find out how much I can get for my house. I hear it's a seller's market.