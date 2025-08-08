Ford Ranchero Name Potentially Leaked, Lightning Replacement Delayed: TDS

Get The Drive’s daily newsletter The latest car news, reviews, and features. Email address Sign Up Thank you! Terms of Service & Privacy Policy.

🚘 What I’m driving: Headed into the weekend still with the 2025 Lincoln Navigator L Black Label and absolutely love the fact it now has a split tailgate, and that tailgate is at least all painted one color unlike the 2025 Ford Expedition.

🛻 Ford’s promised “Model T moment” on Monday might include an “affordable” small electric pickup truck called Ranchero powered by LFP batteries, but subsequently the Blue Oval’s delayed the full-size electric Lightning replacement, again.

🚙 The 2026 Jeep Grand Wagoneer was partially revealed with revised front end design featuring an updated Wagoneer S-like grille and refined LED lighting.

★ Genesis announced a new Prestige Black Trim for the 2026 G80, G90, GV80, and GV80 Coupe as a range-topper option.

🏎️ The 2026 Porsche 911 Cup dropped the GT3 from its name and the 2026 Porsche 911 GT3 R received a host of refinements.

🔋 BMW reportedly is eyeing Chinese-sourced batteries for its U.S.-made EVs and GM might bring batteries in from China’s CATL all despite the current administration’s efforts to cut out China and silo America with tariffs.

🪫 Bankrupt Swedish battery maker Northvolt has come to an acquisition agreement with U.S. battery startup Lyten, which is backed by Stellantis and FedEx.

