Ford’s Promised “Model T Moment” Potentially Leaked: TDS

Good morning and welcome to The Down Shift, or TDS for short.

The Downshift is The Drive‘s new weekday early morning quick-hit news rundown that brings the latest automotive stories bubbling around the world in one place. Pair TDS with a Pop-Tart and coffee. No, we aren’t sponsored by Pop-Tarts, they are just delicious.

We are nearing the back half of the second week of TDS and just want to say a quick thank you to everyone that has submitted feedback via the comments and email (tips@thedrive.com).

TDS is light, tight, and right, going heavy on news and short on words. It’s not a full-feature story, not in-depth reporting, and certainly not something that will take long to scan through. Stories are summarized in a single sentence with a link providing the option to go deeper for those seeing more information.



🚘 What I’m driving: Now in the back half of the week with the 2025 Lincoln Navigator L Black Label and the feelings on the new steering wheel, controls, and interfaces is mixed.

🔋 Ford plans to have a “Model T moment” on Monday according to CEO Jim Farley, and sources leaked the announcement isn’t a product reveal, rather it’s about a new line of affordable EVs and cheaper batteries.

🚙 Infiniti revealed the 2026 QX80 with a more expensive price, new range-topping Sport trim, and teased some Monterey Car Week “concept” introductions including a QX65 Monograph and twin QX80s.

🚕 The NHTSA issued an exemption for Amazon’s Zoox driverless taxi for public demonstrations despite the pod-like EVs not having a steering wheel or pedals.

🚙 Cadillac changed course and will refresh the mid-size XT5 with a gas-powered model continuing in the lineup.

🚐 GM and Hyundai formalized their partnership, which will include an electric van for the U.S. market.

⚫️ The Land Rover Range Rover Sport SV Carbon debuted with less weight, more carbon fiber bits, and a larger price tag as the model’s range topper ahead of a formal introduction next week at 2025 Monterey Car Week.

Have feedback on the formatting of TDS? Send us a note: tips@thedrive.com