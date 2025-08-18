EV Fast Chargers Create Air Pollution: TDS

Get The Drive’s daily newsletter The latest car news, reviews, and features. Email address Sign Up Thank you! Terms of Service & Privacy Policy.

The first two cups of coffee are gone, so let’s get into it. This morning’s TDS is a smidge longer than normal to mop up some 2025 Monterey Car Week and Pebble Beach news.

🚘 What I’m driving: I spent the weekend taking the 2025 Chevrolet Blazer EV SS on a road trip up north and back with the family, and have to say Super Cruise and an EV are just so lovely on a road trip.

🔌 While EVs are cleaner for the earth and create less air pollution, a study found fast-charging stations are an “overlooked source of air pollution” due to the fans in the charging cabinets kicking up particles from tires, brakes, and dust into the air.

🐎 A one-off Daytona SP3 by Ferrari’s Tailor Made customization department, which was created on top of the original sold-out 599 production run, sold for $26 million and became the highest priced new Ferrari ever sold at auction.

🏆 A 1924 Hispano-Suiza H6C Nieuport-Astra Torpedo won Best of Show at the 2025 Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance.

🐂 The fastest and most powerful street-legal Lamborghini debuted in the form of the Fenomeno, which is a plug-in hybrid featuring three electric motors and a V-12 all based on the Revuelto.

∞ Infiniti unveiled three “concept” vehicles including the QX80 Track Spec, QX80 Terrain Spec, and QX65 Monograph Concept.

🎨 Ombre By Mulliner debuted as a new paint finish that transitions from one color to another across the length of the vehicle.

🐴 A one-of-a-kind Ford Bronco Roadster Concept rolled across the stage at in Pebble Beach.

🏁 Weekend Race Results:

NASCAR Cup Series Cook Out 400: Austin Dillon of Richard Childress Racing beat out Alex Bowman and Ryan Blaney to secure his spot in the playoffs with the dominant win.

MotoGP Austrian Grand Prix: Marc Márquez of Ducati Lenovo Team extended his winning streak after taking first place to beat Fermin Aldeguer and Marco Bezzecchi.

World Endurance Championship Rolex 6 Hours of São Paulo: Cadillac Hertz Team Jota won the Hypercar class while Akkodis ASP Team Lexus took the win in the LMGT3 class.

