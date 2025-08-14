Norway Bucks ‘Tesla Shame’ and Musk Issues With 24% Sales Increase: TDS

Get The Drive’s daily newsletter The latest car news, reviews, and features. Email address Sign Up Thank you! Terms of Service & Privacy Policy.

Good morning and welcome to The Downshift, or TDS for short.

The Downshift is The Drive’s weekday early morning quick-hit news rundown featuring the latest automotive stories bubbling from around the globe. Grab a cup of coffee and Pop-Tart.

Feedback regarding TDS is appreciated and welcomed via the comments section and email (tips@thedrive.com).

Light, tight, and right, TDS is a not a full-featured story or in-depth reporting. Stories are summarized in a single sentence accompanied by a link to go deeper for those seeking more information.

The first cup of coffee is gone here, so let’s get into it.

🚘 What I’m driving: The 2025 Chevrolet Blazer EV SS remains in my driveway and my son is in love with this car’s red interior.

🔋 Tesla sales in Norway bucked the rest of the world with 24% growth during the first half of the year despite what’s become known as “Tesla Shame” due to Musk’s right-wing political meddling and growing threats from competitors.

🔌 The buildout of the U.S. electric-car charging infrastructure is set to surge forward into the future despite a looming EV sales slump.

🚙 A hybrid-powered Hyundai Tucson N with about 300 horsepower is reportedly coming to compete with the upcoming Toyota RAV4 GR plug-in hybrid.

⛓️‍💥 JLR recalled 121,509 Range Rover and Range Rover Sports in the U.S. ranging from 2014 to 2017 model years due to potential cracks in the front suspension upper knuckle joints.

✨ Rivian’s first one-of-one one-off vehicle, debuting at Pebble Beach this week, will not be its last and opens a new era for the automaker’s Studio Original program.

🏎️ Genesis Magma Racing is in the final stages of prep to begin track testing the GMR-001 Hypercar.

Have feedback on the formatting of TDS? Send us a note: tips@thedrive.com