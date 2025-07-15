Sung Kang Confirms Live-Action Drift Movie With Big-Name Car Guys and Audience Participation

Get The Drive’s daily newsletter The latest car news, reviews, and features. Email address Sign Up Thank you! Terms of Service & Privacy Policy.

Sung Kang, known as “Han” in the Fast and Furious flicks (coincidentally being referenced for the second time today) has just confirmed he’s making a live-action drift movie called Drifter with a handful of other well-known car-world personalities. They’re going to be shooting part of it at a public drift event this summer.

We’ve been hearing that Kang’s been working on a drift movie for years—as of 2023, the rumor was it was going to be a live-action Initial D kind of thing. But now I’m guessing that’s just how it was being pitched to investors.

In an Instagram post that just went up today, Kang was joined by Brian Scotto (founding member of The Hoonigans) and Adam LZ (famous American drifter and YouTuber) in announcing that they’re going to be doing a drift movie that’s “real,” along with Rutledge Wood (previous Top Gear USA host) and James Pumphrey (Donut Media OG).

They’re going to be shooting at least part of it at the Legends Of Drift event coming up next month (August 23-25) at Englishtown, New Jersey’s Raceway Park. The event itself put out an announcement with a few more details. I’ll drop it in here:

“Legends of Drift is more than just an event – it’s a live-action celebration of drift culture, the car community, and cinematic storytelling. Taking over Raceway Park in Englishtown, NJ on August 23–24, 2025, this two-day experience blends a real drift competition and car show (just like what you’ve come to love and expect from the LZ World Tour events by Adam LZ & Drift Games) with the filming of DRIFTER — a passion project directed by and starring Fast & Furious icon Sung Kang.

Expect non-stop tire-shredding action, an epic car show, fantasy battles, vendor booths, crowd giveaways, and much more. Joining us are some of the biggest names in drifting and car culture: Adam LZ, Brian Scotto, James Pumphrey, Rutledge Wood, Dai Yoshihara, Chelsea DeNofa, Luke Fink, Dave Egan, Jarod DeAnda, Grant Anderson, Chris Rudnik, Nate Hamilton, and many more guests still to be announced.”

I guess if you get yourself tickets and wave your arms like an inflatable guy outside a used car dealership, you just might see yourself in the bleachers when you go to watch the movie! The emphasis on “realness” in the promo video below makes it sound like this won’t be a work of fiction, but I suppose they could do real stunts with a made-up narrative for drama. Either way, I’m excited!

Got any more Hollywood tips for us? Drop us a line at tips@thedrive.com.