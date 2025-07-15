Han’s Tokyo Drift VeilSide Mazda RX-7 Just Sold for $1.2 Million

Get The Drive’s daily newsletter The latest car news, reviews, and features. Email address Sign Up Thank you! Terms of Service & Privacy Policy.

Time has aged The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift into a classic, and rightfully so. A spinoff with new characters that wasn’t really folded into the series’ overarching narrative until years later, the 2006 movie further popularized JDM culture and, specifically, drifting in the U.S. and around the world. The cars in it have become icons in their own right, too, though perhaps none as strongly as Sung Kang‘s character Han’s orange-and-black FD Mazda RX-7 equipped with a VeilSide Fortune bodykit. One of the running examples built for the film was just auctioned this past weekend at the Goodwood Festival of Speed, where it sold for an eye-watering $1,225,568.

This RX-7 is the real deal, Bonhams says. It wasn’t one of those fakes built to take a beating, like an R34 GT-R shell with a Beetle powertrain. Universal Studios commissioned this car from VeilSide, and the Fortune kit touches every exterior element on the RX-7 aside from its roof and tailgate. They also slapped on some 19-inch Andrew Premier Series Racing Evolution 5 wheels, which look stunning in full polished aluminum.

Next, the coupe was handed over to tuner RE Amemiya, who lavished the same TLC on its engine. Han’s ride also received a Blitz exhaust, as well as a new clutch, brakes, and coilover suspension. The whole package is said to weigh about 2,315 pounds, and is tuned for stock output. That means an “official” figure of 276 horsepower, but we all know how underrated these cars were from the factory.

Clearly this RX-7 wasn’t abused for Hollywood; Bonhams reports it was used only for static and stunt scenes, and never for drifting. In other words, it wasn’t the car that actually ripped a big, fat powerslide through Shibuya Crossing with no permission—it just looks like it.

Because no 2000s tuner car was complete without a heavy-bass aftermarket sound system, this RX-7 has an Alpine setup “twin amplifiers and multiple loudspeakers,” and you can see the goods through the split rear window. There’s even a prop to keep the gate lifted, to show it all off. Hey, we laugh, but over-the-top audio counted for a lot in street cred back in the day. Also note the separate screen on the passenger’s side of the dash, though there’s no telling what it actually does. Maybe you can hook an Xbox 360 up to it, for the ultimate 2006 experience.

When modified, this RX-7 had about 61,000 miles on it; afterwards, another 5,000 were logged. A few years after filming wrapped, a U.K.-based importer took the car. Hopefully the new owner doesn’t consign it to a museum piece, but they should know that, given how long the car has sat still, it should probably get a checkup before reenacting any events from the silver screen.

