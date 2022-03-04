Snowmobile-Powered Mazda RX-7 Makes a Great Case for Two-Stroke Swaps

Engine swaps can be relatively straightforward, at least on paper. You take the power plant from one car, put it in another, button it all up and bingo, you have the custom machine you've always dreamed of. Sometimes, though, lumps from other, less conventional vehicles are used, and one I haven't seen before is a snowmobile engine swap. Clearly, I didn't know what I was missing.

YouTuber Junkyard Digs recently purchased such a snowmobile-powered vehicle, and it's a surprisingly good fit. It's an 800cc, 145-horsepower, two-stroke unit made by Arctic Cat, and it's been adapted to work in a first-generation Mazda RX-7. When I say adapted, I mean it's been bolted without any bushings to the factory mounting locations with a lattice of bracket work, then mated to the stock transmission with a custom belt drive. It's sketchy, but there are definitely worse-looking installs out there.

The Snowmobile's stock centrifugal clutch and the pull-start have been kept around, so it's just a matter of picking a gear and mashing the gas. The car's builder, who Junkyard Digs bought it from, says third is a good balance. "Third gear is like basically the best in the car," he said. "It gives you really good low end and really good top end." He also notes that due to the new engine arrangement, shifting while driving doesn't quite work right. Best to just pick one.