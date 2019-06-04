This Electric, Battery-Swapped Mazda Miata NA Still Rocks a 5-Speed Manual Transmission

The first-generation Mazda Miata is more than a cult classic. It's one of the purest and most popular roadsters that has become somewhat of a staple in Mazda's branding. Even as the model prepares to celebrate its 30th birthday, the youth of today still find themselves in the driver's seat of the perfectly adept convertible. So what happens when you mix one of the most beloved cars in the auto industry with something that many auto enthusiasts can't stand? You get a Mazda Miata powered by batteries.

Meet Michael DeVuyst, an aerospace aficionado who works at Lockheed Martin and drives one of the world's most controversial cars. His Canadian-bred Miata had its original 1.6-liter engine plucked in 2010 in preparation for its electric conversion. Today, the engine bay is occupied by a Warp 9 electric drive motor, a unit that produces a maximum of 34 horsepower and 100 pound-feet of near-instant torque. "The acceleration is what really gets you," says DeVuyst, later adding, "You can just be sitting around and floor it, and it'll just go." An array of traditional lead acid batteries sit just over the electric motor to supply it with power. In total, the batteries permit a limited range of just 22 miles (35 kilometers). While the DC engine tips the scales at just over half the weight of the original 1.6-liter, the batteries more than make up for the difference. In fact, DeVuyst says that the setup adds a very front-biased 400 pounds of extra weight. He goes on to note that while the front steering definitely feels heavier, it doesn't compromise the overall feel of the car.