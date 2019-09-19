Mazda Will Restore Your NA Miata Roadster To Factory Perfection for $40K

The service launched in 2017, but only recently gained momentum. Mazda says Mazda Engineering & Technology, the section of Mazda which performs the restoration and is certified by TÜV Rheinland Japan, takes the spent, tired, and haggard NA Miatas received, and then like other services, strips them down and restores the cars to better-than-factory-fresh. At least, that depends on which portions of the service you choose from are ala carte.

According to a Mazda spokesperson who spoke with The Drive, “The basic menu starts at 2,500,000 yen (including tax), with several options available to ultimately create what amounts to a brand-new car. The basic package includes a new bonnet (or hood) and boot lid (trunk), new front fenders and doors, any minor repairs necessary to other areas of the body, and a full respray. The car is then put back together with new lights, wipers, and a brand new soft-top.”

There are, however, additional restoration services someone can choose, with the spokesperson adding, “Owners could also request an interior restoration (700,000 yen upwards) including new dashboard trim, seat facings and carpeting; an engine and powertrain overhaul (starting at 800,000 yen) including an engine rebuild with several new intake, exhaust and cooling parts changed, and an exchange transmission and driveshaft, and a suspension rebuild that included new suspension parts, bushes, bearings and braking components, with the price starting at 400,000 yen.”