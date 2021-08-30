Rotary-Powered Drift Trike Braps In The Dirt

The Wankel rotary engine has plenty of fans. Capable of producing serious power in an incredibly compact design, it also sports an utterly unique exhaust note unlike any other engine. The design's drawbacks of poor fuel economy and high oil consumption have kept it out of mainstream use, but it remains one of the coolest motors out there. That's probably why Grind Hard Plumbing Co decided to throw one into their drift trike build.

That's right, this tube-framed trike features Mazda's legendary 13B rotary engine. In this application, it's running naturally aspirated with a carburetor, all the better to keep things simple. Lifted from an RX7, the engine appears to be paired with its stock manual gearbox driving the trike's rear wheels.