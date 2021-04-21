Heroic YouTubers Are Building a 479-HP Power Wheels Tank With EV Parts From eBay

Based on their maximum outputs, they calculate their final product might generate up to 479 horsepower, or nearly a third the power output of the roughly 60-ton M1 Abrams main battle tank. Between the estimated drivetrain weight of 500 pounds, the tank's 85, and some 180 pounds of driver, it's possible the completed tank could end up with a power-to-weight ratio of around 1,250 horsepower per ton—nearing double that of the Bugatti Chiron.

Putting all that power down, of course, may be tough given Grind Hard's plans to substitute the tank's plastic wheels for snowmobile treads.

The tank build's progress can be followed through Grind Hard's YouTube channel, which will be the first place you can find out if they end up adding the potato cannon mentioned in the announcement video. Considering how extreme the rest of this project is, it wouldn't be surprising if that cannon wound up firing APFSDS (armor-piercing, fin-stabilized discarding spud) rounds.

