Wheelie-Popping Dragster Nearly Collides With Other Car, Pulls off Masterful Save

Cassar’s car is a totally custom build from a Maltese shop called Halmula Customs. It’s got a turbocharged Mitsubishi 4G63 inline-four, which is the same engine that powers the Lancer Evolution. That might sound like a small engine for such a fast car, but it all came together to help Cassar run a personal best of 6.586 seconds in the quarter-mile at 203 miles per hour before this crazy run.

On the final run of the video, the front of Cassar’s dragster lifts on the launch, which causes him to start losing control as he lands. Luckily, Cassar’s instinct to pull the parachute as he’s coming down slowed the car enough to stabilize it and keep it out of the wall. It’s hard to tell from the perspective of the video, but it looks like he was well on his way to a collision with the other driver was well. Making the feat even more impressive is the fact that Cassar later said on Facebook that his helmet fell down over his eyes as he took off, making it so he couldn't see.