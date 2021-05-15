Buy This 351-Powered Shelby Cobra Replica and Look Cool for (a Little) Less

ERA Replica Automobiles of New Britain, Connecticut has built a name for itself as a purveyor of high-quality continuation vehicles. Case in point: this beautifully-finished Shelby Cobra 289 FIA replica now up for auction at Build a Trailer. This Cobra is titled as a 1966 but it’s 2021 pristine, finished with black leather bucket seats and coated in (fittingly to former owner and baseball legend Reggie Jackson) Yankee blue.

Since Jackson commissioned it in 2012, the car has had two more owners. It appears both have taken excellent care of this Shelby Cobra and it has fewer than 1,000 miles on the clock.