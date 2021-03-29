There’s a 7.3L Godzilla V8 in Superformance’s Latest MKIII R Shelby Cobra Replica

The Shelby Cobra is one of the most iconic track weapons to have ever been created. Racing legend Carroll Shelby made waves as his creation quickly became a symbol of raw American power, and in 1965 when the newest Mark III chassis stuffed a huge 7.0-liter Ford V8 into the mix, it became apparent that powerful, large displacement engines were a keystone of the vehicle's development. In 1967, the original 427 Cobra exited production. Many companies have tried to produce a worthy replica; however, one replicar manufacturer stands out: Superformance. Now, Superformance has revealed its latest creation based on the very same high-displacement principle that the original 427 Cobra was built on by stuffing Ford's 7.3-liter Godzilla powerplant under the hood.

via Superformance

As expected, the Superformance MKIII R shares a striking resemblance to the original MKIII Cobra—its body shape, curves, and overall profile match the most eye-catching parts of the five-decade-old design. However, Superformance calls this the "new generation of Cobra for a new generation of owner," meaning that the design and platform have been updated to reflect a customer demanding a more modernized approach to the classic car. Under the hood is the most intriguing part of the entire project: Ford's 7.3-liter V8, affectionally called "Godzilla." The pushrod crate motor, which was initially built for the gasser versions of Ford's F-250 and F-350 pickups, makes a respectable 430 horsepower and 475 pound-feet of torque from the factory. We know it's capable of much more with a little bit of forced induction, though—maybe even enough to give Shelby's original Super Snake a run for its money. To handle the transplant, they reached out to Vlado Jancev of California-based tuner shop V's Performance. According to Jancev's interview with Rare Car Network, fitting Ford's Godzilla into the MKIII R was surprisingly easy—the width is quite similar to GM's LS platform, though the height did require some modest modifications to the intake manifold. The engine is then mated to a Tremec five-speed manual transmission and sends power exclusively to the rear wheels, just as Carroll Shelby intended.

via Superformance