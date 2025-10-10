There’s a Rowdy 7.3L Ford Godzilla V8 in This Classic Chevy C10

Ford built a hot-rodder’s best friend when it rolled out the 7.3-liter Godzilla engine. It’s been modified to the high heavens and stuffed into nearly every Blue Oval product you can imagine, from Fox Body Mustangs to F-150 pre-runners and way more. But, I must say, I’ve never seen one in a squarebody Chevy C10 until now.
This truck belongs to Jody Gunter out of Valley Mills, Texas. It’s a 1986 Chevrolet C10 Silverado model, and it recently hit the dyno at Late Model Restorations. Rather than swapping in a used power plant from a Super Duty pickup, Gunter purchased one of Ford’s Godzilla crate engines and immediately tossed on a 92-millimeter GT500 throttle body, a Ford Performance intake manifold, a stage one cam from Brian Tooley Racing with variable camshaft timing, an OBR control system, and some sick long-tube headers that feed the rest of the custom exhaust.
Gunter didn’t keep many Chevy components behind the engine, either. A Ford 6R80 automatic with an upgraded stall converter takes all that power and sends it to a 9-inch Ford rear end with 3.70 gears through a custom aluminum driveshaft. A simple set of 15-inch rally wheels all the way around looks stellar, and they’re shod with 255/70 BF Goodrich Radial T/A tires. Overall, it’s a fairly lightweight package that tips the scales at 4,585 pounds—not much more than a 392-powered Dodge Challenger.
A previous engine dyno run pegged the 7.3-liter at 626 horsepower and 640 lb-ft of torque, which is super respectable. Gunter took the truck to LMR to get a true power rating at the wheels, and unsurprisingly, it impressed at 473 hp and 512 lb-ft of torque running 93-octane fuel.
Take a look (and a listen) here:
The C10 won Gunter some cash at the Holley Ford Fest when it ran an 11.757-second quarter-mile with a 114.16-mile-per-hour trap speed. Considering the fastest I’ve ever gone in a Squarebody Chevy was around 60 miles per hour, I can’t imagine what one feels like at nearly double that. Of course, Gunter doesn’t have to imagine, and if you ask him, I bet he’d say it felt pretty darn good.
