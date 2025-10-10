There’s a Rowdy 7.3L Ford Godzilla V8 in This Classic Chevy C10

The biggest car news and reviews, no BS Our free daily newsletter sends the stories that really matter directly to you, every weekday. Email address Sign Up Thank you! Terms of Service & Privacy Policy.

Ford built a hot-rodder’s best friend when it rolled out the 7.3-liter Godzilla engine. It’s been modified to the high heavens and stuffed into nearly every Blue Oval product you can imagine, from Fox Body Mustangs to F-150 pre-runners and way more. But, I must say, I’ve never seen one in a squarebody Chevy C10 until now.

This truck belongs to Jody Gunter out of Valley Mills, Texas. It’s a 1986 Chevrolet C10 Silverado model, and it recently hit the dyno at Late Model Restorations. Rather than swapping in a used power plant from a Super Duty pickup, Gunter purchased one of Ford’s Godzilla crate engines and immediately tossed on a 92-millimeter GT500 throttle body, a Ford Performance intake manifold, a stage one cam from Brian Tooley Racing with variable camshaft timing, an OBR control system, and some sick long-tube headers that feed the rest of the custom exhaust.

Late Model Restorations via YouTube

Gunter didn’t keep many Chevy components behind the engine, either. A Ford 6R80 automatic with an upgraded stall converter takes all that power and sends it to a 9-inch Ford rear end with 3.70 gears through a custom aluminum driveshaft. A simple set of 15-inch rally wheels all the way around looks stellar, and they’re shod with 255/70 BF Goodrich Radial T/A tires. Overall, it’s a fairly lightweight package that tips the scales at 4,585 pounds—not much more than a 392-powered Dodge Challenger.

A previous engine dyno run pegged the 7.3-liter at 626 horsepower and 640 lb-ft of torque, which is super respectable. Gunter took the truck to LMR to get a true power rating at the wheels, and unsurprisingly, it impressed at 473 hp and 512 lb-ft of torque running 93-octane fuel.

Take a look (and a listen) here:

The C10 won Gunter some cash at the Holley Ford Fest when it ran an 11.757-second quarter-mile with a 114.16-mile-per-hour trap speed. Considering the fastest I’ve ever gone in a Squarebody Chevy was around 60 miles per hour, I can’t imagine what one feels like at nearly double that. Of course, Gunter doesn’t have to imagine, and if you ask him, I bet he’d say it felt pretty darn good.

Got a tip or question for the author? Contact them directly: caleb@thedrive.com