A 7.3L Godzilla V8 Swap Makes This Ford F-150 Prerunner a Serious Dune Slayer

Ford gave its new 7.3-liter truck V8 some mighty big boots to fill when it named it Godzilla, but fill them it has. Tuners love its boost-compatible, 1,100 horsepower-capable stock internals, which in less stressed, naturally aspirated stock form should be good for decades of use. Between this durability and its impending ubiquity—it'll be found in F-Series truck, E-Series vans, and crates—it's sure to become a staple of modern performance vehicles. And maybe older ones too, like this radical 1993 F-150 prerunner apparently nicknamed the Cleveland Steamer.

This rig got its crass name from the 351-cubic-inch (or 5.8-liter) Cleveland V8 it arrived with at Lenger Racing in Wyoming—that's the city in Michigan, not the almost escalator-less state. There, technicians transplanted the Godzilla from a 2020 F-Series, adding a giant intake that uses two filters from a Dodge Viper, side pipes, and important quality-of-life enhancements—heat, air conditioning, and a GM alternator, for the sake of interchangeability with the owner's GM-running off-roading compadres.