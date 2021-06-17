Hoonigan’s 2JZ Swapped F-150 Shop Truck Is a Fast & Furious Tribute Build

With all the hot metal on display in 2001's The Fast and the Furious, you could be forgiven for missing the Racer's Edge shop truck, a bright red Ford F-150 SVT Lightning; it scores only a fleeting appearance in the film. Despite its obscurity, when the Hoonigan gang got together to plan their own pickup build, they decided it had to be an esoteric tribute to the very same vehicle. Thus was created Lord Frightening, a 2JZ-swapped F-150 destined to serve as the Hoonigan workshop mule, which just hit the dyno in a video released today. The build is inspired by the shop truck that squeaks into a couple of scenes in the 2001 movie, and is intended to be "what Paul Walker’s character would have built the Racer’s Edge shop truck into, if he took ownership of it." Thus, the truck naturally needed a 2JZ engine swap. It's the same engine as seen in the movie's most famous car of all—the legendary orange Toyota Supra driven by Walker's character, Brian O'Conner.

YouTube/Hoonigan

The build is based on a step-side Ford F-150 of the same generation as the movie's 1999 model SVT Lightning. To justify the engine swap, the build crew had Paul Walker's brother Cody step in to do a final burnout to thrash the existing drivetrain to death. While they didn't quite kill it, the team moved on to ripping out the original motor and dropped in the Toyota 2JZ, paired with a stout T56 manual transmission.

YouTube/Hoonigan

Kitted out with a Garrett G30-900 turbo and a swish intake manifold donated by drifter Ken Gushi, the new motor pumped out a healthy 514 horsepower and 472 lb-ft of torque on the dyno. It may not be up around the huge four-digit numbers the 2JZ block is ultimately capable of, but for a stock motor with untouched internals, it's plenty. Given the shop truck application, it should be more then enough power to be going on with.

YouTube/Hoonigan