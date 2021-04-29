Buy This Longtail Fastback Top and Make Your Mazda Miata Look Like a Le Mans Racer

Stick a fastback on a Mazda Miata, and you've got a car that could pass for a pint-sized Dodge Viper. Perhaps the only way to further improve such a handsome little sports car would be to turn the exotic touches up another notch, with something like a wide body, or even something like a Le Mans-style longtail. You don't need to know how to beat panels to pull off a longtail Miata, either, as there's now an available fastback conversion that includes some of those extra tail feathers.

This terrific little Miata top is made by Renderos Racing for the second-generation (NB) Miata from a combo of fiberglass and polycarbonate, used in place of glass for the windows. The result is a roof skin weighing 38 pounds, or roughly the same as the folding soft-top mechanism—something we know y'all Miata owners with your every-ounce fixation care about.