Mercedes-AMG Might Be Having a Windows Vista Moment With These Four-Cylinder Hybrids

Multi-billion-dollar companies get so caught up in innovation that they focus more on what they could do than what they should do. Sure, the products are usually impressive from a technological standpoint, but oftentimes, they’re way worse to use. One example that comes to mind is Windows Vista—the fresh-looking operating system from 2007 that people absolutely hated to work with. Another more recent example is the four-cylinder plug-in hybrid Mercedes-AMG models that used to run twin-turbo V8s.

Like Windows Vista, Mercedes-AMG’s small-displacement PHEVs are great in theory. Microsoft marketed better security and enhanced search functionality with its OS; meanwhile, Mercedes bragged about its 671 horsepower with electric turbo anti-lag and supercar-like zero-to-60 times. But just as customers grew massively frustrated with Vista and its inability to run on older computers without crashing, drivers decided that all that power from an electrified AMG isn’t any good if you can’t hear it.

Vista’s predecessor, Windows XP, was admittedly showing its age by the time the new version came along, but like the old-fashioned V8, it worked—and on the rare occasion that it didn’t, its users knew how to identify, troubleshoot, and eliminate those shortcomings.

See the resemblance? Microsoft / Mercedes-AMG

Mercedes acknowledges this now as it’s reportedly moving away from the four-cylinders to build more inline-sixes and V8s. Autocar cites a source at Mercedes as saying, “Technically, the four-cylinder is one of the most advanced drivetrains available in a production car. It’s also right up there on performance. But despite this, it failed to resonate with our traditional customers. We’ve recognized that.”

This would also mean that, like Vista, the four-cylinder AMG C63 and GLC63 didn’t last long. If you’ll remember, those only launched three years ago, in 2022. That’s even shorter than Vista, which received mainstream support for five years, through 2012.

Still, Microsoft’s faux pas was far more widespread. Estimates claim some 330 million people were tortured by Vista, while far fewer than 100,000 ever took a chance on the AMGs that whir like a vacuum cleaner.

“We jumped far ahead with this technology, but we should have explained the technology more to our salespeople and customers,” explained AMG boss Michael Schiebe to Car Magazine in April. “We will continue to do that and further improve. There is a German saying, ‘You never have a second chance at a first impression.’ Maybe we missed out on the first impression, but if you have the opportunity, I’m sure you will be convinced of the technology.’

The list of Vista criticisms is longer, too—enough to warrant not just a Wikipedia tab but an entire page. Everybody’s beef with the electrified four-cylinders is pretty much the same: They sound bad.

That’s a pretty big problem considering the customers they’re marketed to. Mercedes was so sure people wouldn’t mind the switch from twin-turbo V8s to plug-in hybrid four-cylinders, and really, that’s as crazy as it seems.

