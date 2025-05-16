How Ricky Rudd’s Tide NASCAR Hauler Ended Up Working the Tobacco Fields

Get The Drive’s daily newsletter The latest car news, reviews, and features. Email address Sign Up Thank you! Terms of Service & Privacy Policy.

All dogs go to heaven, but not all retired workhorses see green pastures. I’ve stumbled on far too many semi-trucks parked for good and left to rot, even though they looked to be in great shape when the driver hung up the keys. Fortunately, that hasn’t happened with 1997 Brickyard 400 winner Ricky Rudd’s iconic Tide-liveried NASCAR hauler. It’s been in the care of Earl Brooks for more than two decades, and after locating it on Google Maps following years of searching, I got the chance to sit down and talk with Mr. Brooks. As you’re about to see, he has some great memories with this old Ford.

“This story of how I acquired the Tide truck starts with my mentor in the trucking industry, Mr. G.C. Fleig, president of Fleig Leasing, Inc,” Brooks told me. “Mr. Fleig was a longtime supporter of NASCAR, and one of the original supporters of Mark Martin and Jeff Gordon. He was also close friends with Bill Davis Racing.

“Mr. Fleig introduced me to Buddy Stafford, owner of Piedmont Ford Trucks of Greensboro, North Carolina. Mr. Stafford was known to have flown many people to the races on his private plane. It was in knowing these two exceptional businessmen that my opportunity arose to buy the NASCAR transport trucks after they were turned in by the teams to get new ones.”

Billy Marsh

Already, you can tell that Brooks had quite the arrangement. He explained that he was visiting the Piedmont Ford service shop when he was approached by “a professional-looking gentleman” who turned out to be the truck’s former driver. When he learned that Brooks had purchased the rig, affectionately dubbed the “Tide Ride,” he instructed him to have the truck fully checked out.

When Brooks asked what the problem was, the man replied with something along the lines of, “No problem, but the cruise control was set at 120 mph because we’d all race each other to the next track.” He followed that up with a tale about being pulled over by an Arkansas state trooper, who clocked him at 103 mph after he’d slowed down some. When Brooks asked what that cost him, he responded: “Every souvenir I had in the truck.” Good ol’ boys, indeed.

You can see the vibrant orange paint job still holding up after all these years. Earl Brooks

The Tide Ride lives in Roxboro, North Carolina, and has for quite some time. Brooks owned a small trucking business and farmed tobacco when he purchased the Blue Oval, so it was used alongside his others to transport harvested crop to the market in Danville, Virginia. He told me that these race trucks helped his drivers take pride in their work, and because of that, they were more satisfied at the end of every long haul.

The truck itself is a 1993 Ford Aeromax with an N14 Cummins engine, a 13-speed transmission, and 706,733 miles on the clock. A company named Spevco out of Pfafftown, North Carolina, applied the paint—seven layers, not counting the clear coat—and it’s still holding up magnificently after years of sunlight, rain, and everything in between. Brooks notes that only a small portion of the clear coat shows any wear, adding that it was finished “before there was such a thing as wraps.”

If all this has you excited, Brooks asked me to mention that he’d potentially sell the Tide Ride—but only if you’re going to treat it well. He already turned down one offer from a fellow trucker who planned to use it for hauling logs. “I could not stand to sell it for that,” Brooks lamented. “If there is someone who wants to preserve NASCAR history, I would entertain an offer for the truck.”

Too bad I already have a classic Ford to keep me busy. Otherwise, this thing might be headed to the Ozarks to live with me.

Or, if you'd like to make an offer on the Tide Ride, please reach out to Mr. Earl Brooks: piedmonthemp@gmail.com


