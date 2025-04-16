2,031-HP Hennessey Venom F5 Evolution Claims 0 to 200 MPH in 10 Seconds

Sign up for The Drive Daily Email address Sign Up Thank you! Terms of Service & Privacy Policy.

Is your Hennessey Venom F5, with its 1,817 horsepower and 1,193 lb-ft of torque, just not powerful enough? Hennessey has you covered if that’s the case, because the Texas-based company just unveiled its latest creation: the Hennessey Venom F5 Evolution, and it produces 2,031 horsepower. That makes it the most powerful internal combustion car, making all that power from its twin-turbocharged V8 alone. No hybrid assistance. No electrification. Pure piston power.

The normal Venom F5 has been on sale for three years, with over 30 customers having taken delivery of their multi-million dollar hypercars (including basketball legend Michael Jordan). Hennessey has continued to develop the 6.6-liter twin-turbo V8 during those years, and the new Evolution’s engine, codenamed “Fury,” is the result of those efforts.

Hennessey

According to Hennessey, its new Precision 76/80 Next Gen turbochargers are the largest mirror-image in the world. It’s also partnered with Penske’s Ilmor Engineering, mostly known for its powerful marine and racing engines, and designed new oval-shaped billet aluminum pistons that connect to “extreme-duty” billet aluminum connecting rods. In the top end, it has new lightweight titanium exhaust valves, lighter valve covers, and bigger high-flow fuel injectors. All of that combines to make 2,031 hp at 8,000 rpm and 1,445 lb-ft of torque at 5,200 rpm, running on Shell E85 pump fuel.

Hennessey claims this can get the Venom F5 Evolution from zero to 200 mph in 10.3 seconds. Car and Driver tested a Bugatti Chiron Super Sport from zero to 200 mph in 14.8 seconds in 2022. When Motor Trend last tested the Rimac Nevera, it did 0-186 mph in 15.6 seconds. There’s no official top speed figure for the F5 Evo, so it’s unclear if it will sniff the Bug’s 300 mph-plus record, but it’s plenty quick and/or fast.

Hennessey

To keep all that power on the tarmac, Hennessey gave the Evolution new adaptive suspension, which has five driver-selectable modes, via its steering wheel toggle switch: Sport, Road Race, Drag, Wet, and the full-beans F5 Mode. A wet mode seems very welcome with 2,031 ponies. It’s said to be capable of both comfortable on-road touring and ultra-high-performance track driving, but there’s only one way to find out.

Interestingly, Hennessey is selling the Evolution as a package for the Venom F5, not an entirely separate model. So customers can spec the $285,000 package when they order a new Venom, and it’s available on all three Coupe, Roadster, and Revolution models. Even more interesting is that it’s offered retroactively, too. So customers who already own Venom F5s, in any body style, can bring their car back to Hennessey, pay for the package, and then own the most powerful purely internal combustion car in the world.

