Michael Jordan Drops $3.5M on One of 30 Hennessey Venom F5 Roadsters

I don't know if you've heard of this Michael Jordan fella, but apparently, he used to be pretty good at basketball. As a result, he has a few bucks to throw around, and appears that recently he did just that on a very special car. Specifically, one of the fastest road-going vehicles on the planet, the Hennessey Venom F5 Roadster.

Jordan is one of only 30 Venom F5 Roadster owners that will ever be, as the Texas-based supercar company isn't making more of them. While his specific car has yet to be fully seen by the public—so we don't know its complete spec—Hennessey CEO John Hennessey posted a photo of himself standing next to Jordan and his new drop-top Venom. From what we can see in the photo, Jordan's car has an exposed glossy carbon fiber finish, a mostly exposed carbon fiber interior, black wheels, and some yellow striping.

The Hennessey Venom F5 Roadster is based on the Venom F5 Coupe, which packs a 6.6-liter twin-turbocharged V8 that pumps out 1,817 horsepower. All of that power is sent to just the rear wheels via a seven-speed single-clutch automated manual. The Roadster also only weighs just a hair under 3,100 pounds, thanks to having an almost entirely carbon fiber construction. The monocoque is carbon and so is the body, which not only makes it light but also keeps it rigid when the roof comes off. Hennessey claims that the Venom F5 Roadster is capable of 300 mph with the carbon roof in place but is limited to less than that when the roof is off.

Jordan is no stranger to exotic or expensive cars, as he would frequently pull up to Chicago Bulls practice in various high-dollar vehicles. The Hennessey Venom F5 Roadster is likely one of his most expensive, though, as it costs $3 million—almost $1 million more than the coupe. But I guess when you've won six NBA championships, five NBA MVP awards, and have the world's most famous sneakers line, buying a $3 million hypercar isn't a big deal.