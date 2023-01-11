300 MPH Test for the Venom F5 Could Happen in Next 12 Months, Hennessey Says

The raucous Hennessey Venom F5 hypercar could make an attempt at breaking the 300 mph barrier within the next twelve months, according to John Hennessey.

Speaking to TopGear.com, Hennessey stated that the run could go ahead in Texas within the next year. "The Department of Transportation in Texas has been very good to us to let us test cars," Hennessey said. The department is in the process of constructing several new highways, which could provide an opportunity for the company to run a high-speed test.

Hennessey has undertaken high-speed testing of the Venom F5 on runways, including those formerly used by the Space Shuttle.

300 mph is a lofty target to shoot for, but the Venom F5 should be up to the task. With a GM-derived V8 good for 1,817 hp, it's reportedly capable of a zero-to-60 mph time of just 2.6 seconds. Hennessey expects the Venom F5 to be capable of an ultimate top speed in the range of 311 mph. Notably, the production model is expected to ship without airbags, intended to be registered solely under a "Show and Display" title.

The intention is for the Venom F5 to run a two-way average test. This involves running the car in opposite directions on the same stretch of road in quick succession and taking the average of the top speeds achieved. Other competitors in the hypercar space, like the Bugatti Veyron, have already broken the 300 mph barrier. However, notably, they have only achieved the feat running in a single direction. The two-way average test is considered a de facto standard for speed records, and is typically required to clinch official land speed records and the like.

The company hopes to perform the test near its base in Sealy, Texas, to enable its customers and employees to spectate the attempt. A closed piece of one of Texas's public highways would be an ideal venue. Hennessey has also considered using the stretch of Nevada tarmac used by Koenigsegg for its Agera RS top speed test, but deemed the road too narrow.

Early testing has taken place on NASA runways in Florida, but the company found that a 3.2-mile stretch of tarmac just wasn't enough to safely test the car's top speed. The aim is to find a five- to seven-mile stretch of flat highway on which to perform the runs.

Regardless, last year, the Venom F5 already hit 271 mph during a run that wasn't intended to push the vehicle's top speed. With the hammer down and the goal set on smashing through 300 mph, it seems likely the Venom F5 could get the job done. Whether it can do it well, and do it twice, will likely come down to whether Hennessey can find the perfect venue for the attempt. Here's hoping.